General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in General Motors were worth $19,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in General Motors by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in General Motors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Herbst Group LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 64,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

General Motors stock opened at $40.00 on Monday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.56%.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

