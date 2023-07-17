MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IT. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Gartner by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Gartner by 4,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

IT stock opened at $362.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $339.92 and a 200-day moving average of $330.42. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.65 and a 12-month high of $364.47.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total transaction of $3,820,870.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,874,412.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.10, for a total value of $259,063.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total value of $3,820,870.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,874,412.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,815,611. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.13.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

