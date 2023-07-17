State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 3,000 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Southern were worth $20,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 23.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 33.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 0.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Southern by 35.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,776,000 after buying an additional 239,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on SO shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

Southern Price Performance

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,477.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $700,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,804.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,477.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,881,721 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SO stock opened at $71.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.