MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $228.74 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.50 and a twelve month high of $235.07. The stock has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.09.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on LOW shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.58.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

