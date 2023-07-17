CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 531,436 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 98,148 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $39,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $71.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.40 and a 200-day moving average of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $91.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

