MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $770,000 Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $72.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.22 and a 200-day moving average of $70.17. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.