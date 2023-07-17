Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 475,513 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $37,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after buying an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $408,331,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,469,970 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $672,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $84.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.39 and a 52 week high of $86.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.38 and its 200 day moving average is $79.21. The company has a market cap of $97.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

