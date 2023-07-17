Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Holdings Boosted by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises 6.2% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361,340 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,396,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,611,000 after purchasing an additional 425,844 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $623,999,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,132,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,843,000 after purchasing an additional 109,374 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 690,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,505,000 after purchasing an additional 40,990 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $240.36 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $165.89 and a twelve month high of $242.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

