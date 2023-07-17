Copperwynd Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,145 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in HP in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HP in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 462.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in HP by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $4,817,593.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,516,764.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,589. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $4,817,593.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,516,764.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,594 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $32.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.51. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $35.32.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPQ. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

