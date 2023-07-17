Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,587. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. TD Cowen cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.20.

Shares of ACN opened at $315.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $301.34 and its 200-day moving average is $283.76. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.93%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

