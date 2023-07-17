Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,130.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,392,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,287,000 after buying an additional 4,035,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,863,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,581,000 after buying an additional 3,242,830 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $128,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $106.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.30. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

