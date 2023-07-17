Copperwynd Financial LLC Buys 2,545 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $33.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average of $30.06. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.