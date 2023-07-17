Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 42,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE TSN opened at $52.33 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $88.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara bought 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $1,002,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,658,576.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara acquired 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $1,002,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,658,576.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Soderstrom acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,729.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

