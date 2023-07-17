Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,053 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 2.0% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $55.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.60. The stock has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $56.26.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

