Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 1.6% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $8,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,865,000 after acquiring an additional 333,656 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $52.22 on Monday.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $52.22 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.46 and a 1 year high of $57.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.74.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

