Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Shares Acquired by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,892 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF comprises 2.8% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $14,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 115,634.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,867,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862,664 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,735,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,770,000 after acquiring an additional 964,143 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,760,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,949,000 after purchasing an additional 761,812 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $13,250,000.

NYSEARCA:PFFD opened at $19.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $22.92.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

