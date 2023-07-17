Copperwynd Financial LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth $208,014,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 226.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,714,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 318.8% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 605,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,989,000 after buying an additional 460,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,799,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $523,425,000 after buying an additional 453,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.91.

TROW opened at $116.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.84 and a 200-day moving average of $112.03. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

