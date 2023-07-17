Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $458,000 Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 92.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIG. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

NYSE AIG opened at $57.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $64.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.13.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.80%.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

