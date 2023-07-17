Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,937 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 41.2% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 15.9% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $880,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $122.56 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.30%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

