Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Buys 95 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,692 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,098 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,058,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $412.77 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $414.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.13. The firm has a market cap of $313.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

