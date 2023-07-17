iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

IUSV stock opened at $79.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.04. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $80.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.2769 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

