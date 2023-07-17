Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $25,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $758,000. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $377.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.10. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $381.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $330.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

