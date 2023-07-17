Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 97.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,626 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,199 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 99,906.5% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,097,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,095,974 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $64,021,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,436,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,188,000 after acquiring an additional 685,011 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,820,000 after acquiring an additional 652,159 shares during the period.

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $94.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.45. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

