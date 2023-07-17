Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 812 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $721,000. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in AbbVie by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,486,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $136.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $239.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.97.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

