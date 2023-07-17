Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 596,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,112 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $31,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after purchasing an additional 225,295,680 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $1,325,555,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,817,000 after buying an additional 8,680,289 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359,307 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles Schwab Stock Down 2.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.23.

SCHW stock opened at $58.52 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $103.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.92.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.