iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 960,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,731 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.18% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $50,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 230.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,369.9% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $53.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.10. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $38.54 and a 12-month high of $54.81. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

