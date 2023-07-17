Capital Bancorp (CBNK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.75 million. On average, analysts expect Capital Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CBNK opened at $18.25 on Monday. Capital Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

In related news, COO Steven M. Poynot bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,503 shares in the company, valued at $42,676.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 30.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 285,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Capital Bancorp by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 22,707 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 28.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBNK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Bancorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Capital Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

