American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $1.17 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.2% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $721,000. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $3,486,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $136.01 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.97. The company has a market capitalization of $239.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 139.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

