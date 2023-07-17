Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $66.75 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 666,629 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 3.3% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $66,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 27,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 304,461 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,486,000 after buying an additional 47,549 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 386,258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $38,676,000 after buying an additional 34,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $88.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.93. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

