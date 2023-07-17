Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $25.24 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,412 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $25,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $4,377,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,999.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $621,364.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $4,377,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $643,999.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,108 shares of company stock worth $8,754,352. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.5 %

Several research firms have issued reports on BSX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.72.

BSX opened at $53.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a PE ratio of 89.88, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.84.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

