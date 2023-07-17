Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 403 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 324.4% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 17,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in Stryker by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 34,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $302.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.20 and a 200 day moving average of $277.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.24.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.