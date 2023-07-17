Invst LLC Reduces Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Invst LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,245 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stryker Stock Up 0.9 %

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.24.

NYSE:SYK opened at $302.43 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The company has a market cap of $114.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

