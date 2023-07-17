Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,516 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.3 %

PEG opened at $63.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.14.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

