Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,033 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $34,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 78.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 301,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,961,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.4% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 27,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 35.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 45,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $1,927,224.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,228,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,850,664. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 45,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $1,927,224.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,228,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,850,664. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David R. Shaman sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $290,752.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,624,394.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,868 shares of company stock valued at $9,418,870 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on BSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.10.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $53.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $314.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.37 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

