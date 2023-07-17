Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on VZ shares. HSBC reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.8 %

VZ opened at $34.01 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $142.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.10.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile



Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

