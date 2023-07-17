Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 99.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,412 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,403,684 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $54,589,000 after acquiring an additional 51,761 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 23,434 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 16,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 37,934 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,693,028 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $65,842,000 after acquiring an additional 26,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $34.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.10.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

