Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 955,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,509 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.11% of Corning worth $33,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 33,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 41,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,334 shares of company stock worth $5,294,350 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of GLW opened at $33.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $37.73. The company has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

