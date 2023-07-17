Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,405 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.1% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 31.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $28,203,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 51,427 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $88.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $161.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.93. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.