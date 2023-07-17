Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $28.41 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Stryker were worth $28,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 0.9 %

SYK stock opened at $302.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.78. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The company has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SYK. Argus raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.24.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

