Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Cut to $62.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.03.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $45.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.79. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,179,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,775,000 after buying an additional 519,202 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,317,000 after buying an additional 666,560 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 216,016.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,340,000 after buying an additional 21,878,117 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

