T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 89.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 993,847 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $17,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,726,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,322 shares of company stock valued at $32,380,391. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $139.68 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.