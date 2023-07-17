DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DTE. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.01.

Shares of DTE opened at $112.95 on Monday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $136.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.952 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.43%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

