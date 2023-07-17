New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 877 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,193 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Vulcan Materials worth $23,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth $6,048,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 198,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VMC. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.92.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $224.75 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $147.29 and a 1-year high of $225.93. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.10.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.05%.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at $345,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,014 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

