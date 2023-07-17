AIA Group Ltd Takes $608,000 Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,914 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in Fortive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 12,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Fortive by 21.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Fortive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $74.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.37. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.47.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.55.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

