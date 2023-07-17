Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 237 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.1% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $107.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.52 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.27 and a 200-day moving average of $110.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,203 shares of company stock worth $41,055,309 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

