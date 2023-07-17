AIA Group Ltd Sells 580 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

AIA Group Ltd cut its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,716,000 after purchasing an additional 158,844 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 57,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ES opened at $72.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.75 and its 200 day moving average is $76.54. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $67.79 and a twelve month high of $94.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.75%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

