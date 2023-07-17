SG Americas Securities LLC Has $8.42 Million Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 309,664 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $8,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 84,596 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $31.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.28.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

