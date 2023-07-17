State Street (NYSE:STT) Downgraded by UBS Group

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $72.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.73% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.50 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.
State Street Price Performance
STT opened at $68.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.79. State Street has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $94.74.
Insider Activity
In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth about $34,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
