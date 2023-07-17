State Street (NYSE:STT) Downgraded by UBS Group

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $72.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.50 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

STT opened at $68.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.79. State Street has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $94.74.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth about $34,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

