Capital Planning LLC Acquires 2,124 Shares of Toews Agility Shares Managed Risk ETF (BATS:MRSK)

Capital Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toews Agility Shares Managed Risk ETF (BATS:MRSK – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Toews Agility Shares Managed Risk ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Toews Agility Shares Managed Risk ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $457,000.

Toews Agility Shares Managed Risk ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Toews Agility Shares Managed Risk ETF stock opened at $29.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.20.

Toews Agility Shares Managed Risk ETF Profile

The Toews Agility Shares Managed Risk ETF (MRSK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund shifts allocations between fixed income and equity securities, managing risks through option overlay strategies. MRSK was launched on Jun 25, 2020 and is managed by Agility Shares.

