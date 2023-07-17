Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 527 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,528.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,642 shares of company stock worth $6,940,292. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Booking Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,766.60.

BKNG opened at $2,866.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,867.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,661.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,539.79. The firm has a market cap of $105.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.